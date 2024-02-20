Glenview Trust co Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

