Glenview Trust co Has $1.57 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $199.95 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.26.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

