Glenview Trust co Has $878,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,107.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,398,178 shares of company stock worth $372,666,925 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $289.72 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.38. The company has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.97.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

