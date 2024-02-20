Glenview Trust co Purchases 113 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $349.30 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $352.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.32 and a 200-day moving average of $292.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

