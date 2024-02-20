Glenview Trust co Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,887,000 after buying an additional 172,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

