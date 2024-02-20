Glenview Trust co Sells 618 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

Dover stock opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.18. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $164.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

