Glenview Trust co Trims Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LEN opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.