Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.48. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

