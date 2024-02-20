Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.48. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.