Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $102.23 and a 1 year high of $127.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.05. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.