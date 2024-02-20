GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 182,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 55,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

GMV Minerals Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

