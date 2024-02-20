GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.08

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 799083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGD. Pi Financial dropped their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 target price on GoGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GGD

GoGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.76 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.30.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of C$7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0270076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.