Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $13.57

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $13.94. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 662,534 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

