Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Goldex Resources Co. (CVE:GDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Goldex Resources Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 803.19.

Goldex Resources Company Profile

Goldex Resources Corporation acquires and explores gold properties in Canada and Guatemala. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America. Goldex Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

