Graham (NYSE:GHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $728.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Graham has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $749.89.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graham Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 96.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.