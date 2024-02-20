Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFF

Griffon Stock Down 1.2 %

Griffon stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. Griffon has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 671.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.