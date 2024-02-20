Guardian Capital LP Cuts Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,173 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 166,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,118,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after buying an additional 104,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 1.9 %

WDS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. 644,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

