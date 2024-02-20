Guardian Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,999 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.51% of Nuvei worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 2,516.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 255,365 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 39.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 154,163 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 93.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 182,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 681.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVEI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 162,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.64. Nuvei Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

