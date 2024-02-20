Guardian Capital LP Has $11.86 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,916 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.25% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 135,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,125. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

