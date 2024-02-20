Guardian Capital LP Has $25.77 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 947,585 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.07% of TC Energy worth $25,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 974,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in TC Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 768,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $514,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,712 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,960. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

