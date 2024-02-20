Guardian Capital LP Has $28.12 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACN traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,244. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $375.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.