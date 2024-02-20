Guardian Capital LP Has $29.38 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199,093 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.13% of Teck Resources worth $29,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 306,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $10,295,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

Teck Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

TECK stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,149. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

