Guardian Capital LP Has $33.79 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79,907 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $33,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Enbridge by 19.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 15.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Enbridge by 85.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,098,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 506,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. 3,774,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.