Guardian Capital LP Has $67.95 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 128,050 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 2.5% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.30% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $67,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 2,154,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.