Guardian Capital LP Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.38. The company had a trading volume of 655,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

