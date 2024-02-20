Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,130. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

