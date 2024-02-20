Guardian Capital LP Sells 160,118 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,118 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 1.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.24% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $43,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 601,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,114. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

