Guardian Capital LP Sells 19,356 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.09% of Pembina Pipeline worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 415,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

