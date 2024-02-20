Guardian Capital LP Sells 23,882 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,882 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 41,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,279 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 5,820,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,603,184. The stock has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.