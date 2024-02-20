Guardian Capital LP Sells 56,053 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,053 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $23,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 907,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.