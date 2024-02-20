Guardian Capital LP Sells 68,601 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,601 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 3.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $96,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 834,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,637. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

