Guardian Capital LP Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 466,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $2,507,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 8,690,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,071,580. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.