Guardian Capital LP Trims Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $8,927,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.17. 2,222,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $140.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

