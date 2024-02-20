Guardian Capital LP Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 5.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.13% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $159,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RY traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $98.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,682. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

