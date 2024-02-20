Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

