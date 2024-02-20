GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GWA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
GWA Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57.
GWA Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GWA Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for GWA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.