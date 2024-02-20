Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,511,000 after acquiring an additional 597,523 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,929 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.