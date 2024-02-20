Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 91,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

