HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,056 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,276 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 1.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,166,000 after purchasing an additional 146,980 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,611,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

