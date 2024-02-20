HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $53.80

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.80, but opened at $55.70. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 796,999 shares.
HDFC Bank Stock Up 4.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HDFC Bank
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.