HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $53.80

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.80, but opened at $55.70. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 796,999 shares.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 691,615 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 90,357 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,361,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,089 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

