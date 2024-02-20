H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.7 %

HEES stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

