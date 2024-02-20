Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 736,400 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.73% of FTAI Aviation worth $97,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.89. 271,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,168. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

