Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 2,518,758 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 307.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,518,758 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $114,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,470 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 2,094,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,942. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

