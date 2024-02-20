Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,055,911 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055,911 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of Kenvue worth $141,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 9,850,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,109,117. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

