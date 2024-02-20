Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 287,134.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 134,953 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $50,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $5.18 on Tuesday, reaching $436.81. 1,143,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,633. The stock has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $322.13 and a twelve month high of $439.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

