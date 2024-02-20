Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $45,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $947.38. 246,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,092. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $973.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $913.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $850.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

