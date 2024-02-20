Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,955 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Progressive worth $78,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $189.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,186. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.96.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

