Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 4,000 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Chubb stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.09. The stock had a trading volume of 714,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,823. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

