Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 826,100 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 180.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.30% of Braze worth $60,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $73,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $816,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,637 shares in the company, valued at $953,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $1,331,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,649.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $816,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,986 shares of company stock worth $7,032,586. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. 445,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,083. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

