HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.