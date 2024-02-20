Hedera Hits 24 Hour Volume of $523.18 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $523.18 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00073242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.133183 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10746107 USD and is up 13.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $616,380,369.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

